The Ingram Independent School District announced the results from their track meet in Johnson City, Wednesday, Mar. 10.
According to a press release, the following Ingram Tom Moore student-athletes placed in the following events Wednesday.
VARSITY BOYS
Cedric Aguilar-6th place Triple Jump, 3rd Place High Jump, 2nd Place 200 M
Tim Leatherman- 2nd Place High Jump
Brett Wiggins- 2nd Place Pole Vault
Saige Kneese- 5th Place High Jump
Teddy Muskievicz- 4th Place Pole Vault
Nathaniel Cathey- 2nd Place 3200 M Run
Blake Outlaw- 3rd Place 3200 M Run
Daysen Burdick- 4th Place 800 M Run, 5th Place 1600 M Run
Ty Merkel- 5th Place 400 M Dash
Christopher Rodriguez- 3rd Place 1600 M Run
4 x 200 M Relay- 4th Place
Matt Wells, Jack Sharp, Brett Wiggins, Cedric Aguilar
VARSITY GIRLS
Jazmyn Vela- 2nd Place Long Jump, 3rd Place Triple Jump, 1st Place 200M
Emmah Schmidt- 2nd Place Triple Jump, 3rd Place 200 M Dash
Anna Crittenden- 4th Place Triple Jump, 3rd Place High Jump
Makenna Gelsone- 3rd Place Discus
Brooke Block- 6th Place Discus
Callie Hannah- 3rd Place 100 M Hurdles, 6th Place 300 M Hurdles
Daniella Luna- 2nd Place 400 M Dash
London Arredondo- 3rd Place 400 M Dash
4 x 100 M Relay- 1st Place
Brooke Waldrip, Emmah Schmidt, Anna Crittenden, Jazmyn Vela
4 x 200 M Relay- 1st Place
Brooke Waldrip, Emmah Schmidt, Anna Crittenden, Jazmyn Vela
4 x 400 M Relay- 2nd Place
Brooke Waldrip, Chloe Rios, London Arredondo, Daniella Luna
