Center Point boys baseball team plays against Mason Tuesday night Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Apr 6, 2021 Apr 6, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 #4 Clay Vincent sends a fast ball to the plate for a Strike against the Mason Punchers Jeffery L Lavender #2 Hector Cervantes Fields a shot off the bounce and make the throw to first Tuesday against the Mason Punchers Jeffery L Lavender Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Center Point played against district contender, Mason, Tuesday night in Center Point. Full details are not yet available. A full recap is coming soon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Play Mason Baseball Contender Game Recap Boy Detail × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture April 2021 Hill Country Culture April 2021 Upcoming Events Apr 7 A Course in Miracles Wed, Apr 7, 2021 CDT Apr 7 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Apr 7, 2021 CDT Apr 8 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Apr 8, 2021 CDT Apr 9 Drum Circle Fri, Apr 9, 2021 CDT Apr 13 Grief Support Group Tue, Apr 13, 2021 TRENDING NOW FBI accuses Ingram resident of unlawfully entering U.S. Capitol, other offenses Military helicopters touch down in Kerrville Family sues IHOP for $200K-$1M Japanese trade mission eyes Kerrville Downhill neighbors in danger of flooding from new developments Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll WEATHER POLL: With cold weather on the horizon, what sounds good to eat? You voted: Popcorn Tacos Pizza Chili Chicken Noodle Soup Chips Seafood Something on the grill Ice cream because I like it cold all the time Jambalaya I could care less, give me summer already Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.