You don’t hear many people saying the words: “Thank God for Facebook.”
However, that’s exactly what Pastor Roy Waldrep said on Sunday — on a day he called “Livestream Sunday.”
For Waldrep, along with his wife and co-pastor Lynette, the use of Facebook as a livestreaming video platform has long been a part of their ministry, but on Sunday that took on new meaning.
With just nine people in attendance, Power Hour Christian Center pressed on Sunday despite an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for no public gatherings with more than 10 people in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Across the Hill Country, normally jam-packed churches were empty — the parking lots were bare. Instead, they were forced to livestream their message — many on Facebook.
“We saw a lot of churches testing their audio (on Saturday),” Waldrep said. “We’ve been there before, and we know what that is like.”
For three years, the Waldreps have been streaming their services on Facebook. However, even on Sunday in a near-empty worship center, which is between a Domino’s Pizza and a tattoo parlor, the day was a bit of an adjustment.
Set up for music and performance, it was just Roy and Lynette, and there seemed to be an edge of nervousness as they talked almost exclusively to the camera.
“I kept looking to people to say Amen, and they just weren’t there,” Waldrep said.
For dozens of churches, pastors were facing similar challenges. While many have streaming services available, the real trick is doing it in front of an empty audience.
At Calvary Temple Church, Pastor Del Way posted a video from the parking lot.
“This is just weird,” Way said. “Usually this is packed.”
At First United Methodist, one of Kerrville’s largest, Senior Pastor David Payne told his congregation that they would be in constant communication through live videos. He said this from an empty sanctuary.
Impact Christian Fellowship went on YouTube to deliver its message, and Senior Pastor David Danielson said he was grateful that the church’s investment in streaming technology was paying off at the right time.
“The safety and health of all five generations of our fellowship is just too important not to exercise an overabundance of caution,” Danielson said.
