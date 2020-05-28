Carol Arnold is never going to rest on her laurels in the art world.
She’s a professional, who has built a successful career selling her pastels and oils, but she’s also the first to admit that she is still trying to learn her craft. With decades of experience, the Kerrville artist is determined to keep educating herself about her art.
“I spend hundreds and hundreds of hours alone painting, studying, reading and working on that,” Arnold said. “It grows over time. If you look at the artwork I started with from where I am now it’s very different. I always encourage people that if you have that desire and want to go out and try it.
“I used to talk to middle school kids in the summer about art and what you want to do, and what’s holding you back and 100% of the time it’s fear. Fear of failure. Fear that someone is better. I always encourage people that if you really love art just begin to paint and draw, because it doesn’t really matter what anyone thinks.”
During an interview on May 28 on KDT LIve, The Kerrville Daily Times’ Facebook Live show, Arnold shared her story about her artistic journey and the kind of work she continues to pursue, but she also delved into what sets Kerrville apart as an artistic community.
“You know it supports the artists,” Arnold said. “We have the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center. When I was first here it was easy to study under an artist. Plus you can do a lot of Plein Air, which is painting outside.”
Much of what she makes are scenes of West Texas inspiration — from the Hill Country out to Marathon. She focuses on the flora and fauna, and she’s currently focused on a series celebrating the beauty of the blooming cactus that have popped up but her work celebrates many things.
“There is so much detail around us every day,” Arnold said. “As an artist, I feel like that’s our job to open their eyes to things. I want to make people stop and maybe look at a cactus on the side of the road longer than they would have otherwise.”
Arnold has called Kerrville home since 1998. With her husband, Bill, they initially suspected it might be a two-year stay, but it’s now been 22 years and this is clearly home. The Arnolds have raised their four children and three nieces and nephews here — all of them thriving around the country, including here in Kerrville.
“There was a quiet voice in us that said let’s try living in a smaller place,” Arnold said of the decision to leave Dallas for Kerrville.
Arnold’s work is often featured prominently at downtown Kerrville’s Slate Grey Gallery, but she’s also apt to show off her latest projects on Instagram or Facebook.
Her art journey, like so many, began just as a moment of escapism as a child and was pushed aside as she pursued a career in the oil and gas industry as a landman — a critically important role that negotiates mineral and property rights. When she graduated from the University of Texas she was one of the few women in the industry. Not only was her attendance at UT beneficial to her career, but it also introduced the Arnolds to the Hill Country.
“There’s room to breathe here,’’ said Carol, who actually spent time in the Hill Country before heading to UT by teaching horseback riding.
While they lived their lives in Dallas, with Carol traveling to oil fields around the state, she started working her way back into art — through pastels. It was an easier fit for her schedule and life, because she didn’t have to mix oil paints. She could pick up a pastel and begin to lay down color, but just as easily put it down.
That came in handy during a time when she was raising seven children — all of them she describes as heroes.
Now, she’s focused on her work of producing one series of paintings after another and she stresses the importance of continuing education. Arnold is one who believes there’s always something that can be learned — or taught — when it comes to art.
