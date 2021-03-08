Four early childhood teachers among 52 who received KPSF grants

Early Childhood Center teachers Lori Rowan, Caroline Williams, Lindsay Rios and Grecia Mendoza were among 52 KISD teachers who each received a $200 Spring Instant Impact Grants to be used for immediate classroom needs. 

The Kerrville Public School Foundation awarded $200 grants to 52 teachers for “immediate classroom needs,” according to an announcement by the foundation. 

These Instant Impact Grants are typically awarded to Kerrville ISD teachers at the beginning of the school year or spring semester. KPSF awarded 115 teachers for a total of $23,000, during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the foundation’s website.

“Thank you teachers for all that you do for our students, and thank you donors for supporting KISD teachers and making these grants possible!” states a March 1 KPSF social media post.

 

