Religious and community leaders from around the Hill Country will come together Jan. 4 to read the Bible aloud at the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden,520 Benson Dr.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Bible will be read aloud by various people throughout the day, and it’s part of a year-long effort to read the book aloud on the first Saturday of each month at the Kerrville landmark. The event is dubbed the Fire Starter Bible Reading Marathon.
Marathon organizer Jim McKnight said in a press release he expects to be fully through the Bible some time on Dec. 5, 2020.
“As we go through the 12 first Saturdays, we hope to have community leader representatives start all our readings,” McKnight said. “ One of our goals it to establish a belief in all areas of influence that the Bible is significance to our community.”
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly are expected to be two of the readers today. Blackburn is a former Baptist minister.
