By all indications, the 76th annual Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show was a huge financial success for a third consecutive year — and the receipts are still coming in.
As of Thursday, the show’s auction raised nearly $1.3 million for those young people who participated in the Jan. 18 auction. Kerr County Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, who has been involved in the show for years, said that it is trending toward being a record year.
“We were extremely pleased with the turn out at the auction,” Reeves said. “The community always turns out to support the sale.”
The week-long show featured animals raised by boys and girls all across the Hill Country. There were more than 3,000 entries, including the ag mechanical projects, into the show. On Saturday, 336 were sold at auction. Several animals sold for more than $10,000. The first animal, a champion steer, was sold for $12,000.
“The quality of the projects this year was above and beyond,” Reeves said.
In 2019, the show produced $1.29 million in sales but this would be the first topping $1.3 million. Reeves said not on the add-on sales have been accounted for, and that’s relatives or others will add on smaller amounts to boost the final sales.
Not every participant enters animals in the auction, instead opting to keep the animal and show at other shows, including next month’s San Antonio Livestock show.
