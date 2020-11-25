The Tivy Antlers need to pull off a victory Friday night against Alamo Heights if they want to guarantee a position in the playoffs this season.
No doubt, Tivy has been tested this season and we will find out how resilient this team is on Friday night.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
With a win, Tivy’s in.
It’s really as simple as that.
With a loss, however, Tivy needs some help from Medina Valley.
If Medina Valley defeats Floresville, then the Antlers can still make the playoffs even if they fall to Alamo Heights.
Listed below is the only scenario that could end Tivy’s season Friday night.
If Tivy falls to Alamo Heights and Floresville defeats Medina Valley, then the Antlers season would be over.
Tivy Coach David Jones stressed the importance of winning against the Mules Friday night.
He mentioned that Tivy wants to win this game and earlier this week maintained that his team will find a way to win Friday night.
FIXING TURNOVER PROBLEMS
Tivy has been able to move the ball on offense and has played superb defense most of the season.
Turnovers have proven costly for the Antlers on offense.
Too many fumbles and a couple of untimely interceptions have hurt the Antlers in their two district losses including Medina Valley and Boerne Champion.
KEYS TO VICTORY
Fixing the turnover problems would be huge for the Antlers.
They also need to capitalize on scoring after the defense creates turnovers.
The only other issue this season has been penalties.
Holding penalties have come at the worst possible time for the Antlers and often causes a drive to stall out when the team is driving down the field on offense.
Defensively, penalties have not been as problematic, but a clean game is necessary in order for the Antlers to win in San Antonio.
KNOW THE FOE
Alamo Heights is 5-2, 4-0 this season.
They lead the district and will win it outright if they top the Antlers Friday night.
Alamo Heights defeated Boerne Champion 23-20 and will earn at least a co-championship even if Tivy wins.
Tivy will need to get to the Mules signal caller James Sobey.
Sobey averages 107 yards passing per game, but has been known to toss interceptions.
Sobey has been picked off five times this season which hopefully gives the secondary something to chew on for Tivy.
George Flesher is a junior running back for the Mules and has rushed for 648 yards and four touchdowns.
Stopping these two players should be key for the Antlers.
GAME NOTES
Tivy and Alamo Heights meet head to head at Comalander Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night.
