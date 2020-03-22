Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus.
That's according to a tweet from the senator, who is a top ally of President Donald Trump.
The senator is “feeling fine,” the tweet said. He is “asymptomatic,” and in quarantine.
He was not aware “of any direct contact with any infected person,” the tweet said.
This comes shortly after the nation's capital announced its second death to coronavirus.
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
We absolutely must, must, resist government run amok taking advantage of a crisis. This is how your liberty dies. Stand up America and resist. DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic - POLITICO https://t.co/kN6twMTR4f— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
My prescription for combating the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/V5MHbuvdlJ— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 21, 2020
American ingenuity steps up to fight Coronavirus:Novartis, Mylan and Teva to supply tens of millions of chloroquine tablets to fight COVID-19 | FiercePharma https://t.co/1VK8j40akd— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 20, 2020
