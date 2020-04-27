Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a three-phase approach to reopening the state's economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Abbott said retail, restaurants, shopping malls and movie theaters can reopen but at only 25% capacity. Abbott said the state needs to see 14 days of data on reduced COVID-19 infections before moving the second phase on May 18.
There are currently 1,563 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19, and 661 deaths. Nearly 300,000 people have been tested for the virus.
Part of Abbott's executive order could allow counties like Kerr, which has just five confirmed cases, to open those businesses to 50% capacity, but rural counties across the state would have to meet certain guidelines.
"We wanted to open as quickly and as safely as possible," Abbott said during the press conference from Austin.
The order will also open up other medical offices, including dentists.
Abbott's order was not good news for barbershops, hair salons, gyms or bars because the governor said those businesses would not reopen at this time. This comes after barbers and hair stylists, pleaded with governor to consider safe practices that would allow them to reopen.
Abbott said he understood the frustrations among those hair salon and barbershop owners, and said the state is working on a "best practices" plan, including looking at a one-person-at-a-time plan.
The state's plan also calls for 4,000 contact tracers to work to understand how the virus spreads from person to person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.