Free wine and coffee are on tap at petition-signing events in Kerrville and Center Point.
Organizers of the events want to gather signatures on a petition to enable a certain ballot measure — Proposition 2 — to appear before voters in November. The measure would let voters decide whether to normalize alcohol law in Precinct 2.
As it stands now, people in Center Point and other unincorporated portions of Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5%, nor can they sell liquor without going through costly legal hoops. Even with a current legal loophole, wine sales are prohibited without a winery permit. There is a winery operating in Precinct 2, but wineries are only allowed to operate there if they sell or dispense wine that’s bottled in Texas, and if the wine is at least 75 percent fermented juice of grapes or other fruit grown in Texas, or a lesser percentage established by the commissioner of agriculture.
As of Wednesday, backers of the Precinct 2 Prosperity Program had about 1,300 names. They need just over 2,000, and they only have until July 17 to submit the petition to the county. It’s been difficult to get the signatures with all the coronavirus-related restrictions in place; blockwalking and large events have been out, so they’ve resorted to creative measures like drive-thru petition events and small wine-tastings.
