Peterson Regional Medical Center opened itself back up for visitors on Tuesday morning after having no patients with coronavirus admitted to the hospital.
However, those visits are still strictly governed by coronavirus prevention, including wearing of masks. PRMC officials said that visitors must remain with the patient at all times, unless they're getting food from the cafeteria or visiting the gift shop.
No more than two visitors at a time will be permitted to visit a patient's room.
