Jimmy Toler
November 1939 – August 2020
Sidney James Toler, 80, of Round Rock, Texas passed away August 27, 2020.
He was born in El Paso, Texas, on November 1, 1939, to Frederic C. Toler and Myrtle Elizabeth Baker. Jimmy graduated from Tivy High School, Kerrville, Texas.
Jimmy had a career in Grocery Management for Ryland’s, Handy Andy, Foodland, Market Basket, Sun Harvest, Fiesta. He had a passion for buying houses and cars, Texas Longhorn football & baseball, grocery store customers, and people.
He was survived by his children, James & Irene Toler, Steve & Donna Toler, Tommy & Melissa Toler, Heather Young; his grandchildren, Justin & Susan Toler, Brandon and Kaylee Sieber, Kyle & Shawn Sieber, Adam Toler, Alexis Toler, Austin Toler, Cooper Toler; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Caleb, Jude, and Matt Toler; his sister, Mary Dell Liesmann and his dog Cami.
Visitation will be from held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. in The Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas.
