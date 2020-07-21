Kerr County continued to add new cases of coronavirus with 13 new cases reported on Tuesday on a day when President Donald Trump acknowledged the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.
The county's two-day total of 59 cases is one of the worst since the surge began in the Hill Country on June 24. Peterson Health reported three more people were hospitalized and officials also said they had admitted at least one patient from the McAllen area, which has been hit very hard by the virus.
In its daily audio message, Peterson Health said it tested just two people on Tuesday but returned nine cases — presumably from other screenings conducted at the health system's hospital or urgent care. The four cases were reported by Kerr County.
Across the state, the virus seemed to ebb downward in the number of new cases with 9,305. However, there were 131 deaths on Tuesday and the number of hospitalizations rose to 10,848 — an increase of 279 patients from Monday.
During a press conference at the White House, Trump said: "It will probably...unfortunately get worse before it gets better."
Trump said he's also “getting used to” wearing a mask as he showed off his from the White House briefing room podium.
He’s telling reporters that he has “no problem” wearing one, saying: “I carry it. I wear it... and I’ll continue.”
Trump’s recent comments are a major change in tone for the president, who spent months resisting wearing a mask in public and once suggested they were a political statement against him.
But he told reporters Tuesday that he’s “getting used to the mask” and uses one when appropriate.
Trump then pulled his out of a suit pocket and encouraged the public, saying: “if you’re close together, I would put on the mask.”
