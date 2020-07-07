On the same day Texas reported its most new cases since the coronavirus pandemic, Kerr County caught a break with just one new case but local officials still urged caution to not take the virus lightly.
"The increase in the number of cases has the potential to overwhelm a health system and put people at risk," Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. "We’ve seen an increase in the number of positive cases we must admit and treat."
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas cautioned that there are still 548 testing results waiting to be delivered from the Texas Military Department from a screening last week at the Doyle School Community Center.
There are currently 85 active cases — another good sign, because it keeps Kerr County safer from the possibility of reducing capacity at restaurants and other retail establishments.
The county has also had 73 recoveries from the virus.
Thomas released some of the demographic data of the 84 completed investigations of those infected by COVID-19. Of those cases, those aged 20-29 had the most infections (22%), followed by those in the 30-39 age group — trends that mirror what's happening at the state level.
When it comes to how people are contracting the virus it's mostly through close contact of family members and through community spread — nearly 70%.
(1) comment
gene here: so I go in HEB at 7am today. not crowded, but two women with no masks. one quite young. the other came in with it but pulled it down. I have to wonder what is wrong with some people that they are so self-centered that they cant do a very simple thing to protect others. its not like they are trying to cut off you arm. time for a little public shaming of those that choose to be irresponsible
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.