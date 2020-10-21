John (Sean) Stewart Hunt
September 1968 - October 2020
John (Sean) Stewart Hunt, age 52 of Kerrville, passed away October 14, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born September 8, 1968 in Los Angeles, CA to Donald and Nancy Hunt.
How does one sum up an individual’s life in a few sentences? Well Here goes.... Sean was a caring, loving and kind man, quick witted and slow to anger. He was my loving partner and adoptive father to my daughter, whom he embraced as his own. The kind of man who would watch cat videos with you when you felt down. Sean was not one to brag of his accomplishments, so I will do it for him. His degrees in physics, mathematics, and computer science led him to work as a computer programmer, specializing in video games, and he was part of the team that created code for the XboX game system among others.
Hence we have more than one.
Growing up in California, Sean earned his 1st degree black belt in karate and won many awards in martial arts, competing in the USA and abroad. Martial arts were a continued passion throughout his life. His other passion was Irish traditional music and he was one of the creators of the Keeping Kerrville Celtic, Irish Music Session group. He was an accomplished harper, bodhran player, Irish flute and tin whistle player as well as guitar and piano.
Sean worked many years as a performer in The Great Dicken’s Christmas Fair in Daly CA. and the Renaissance Pleasure Fair, also in CA, performing
with the St. Patrick’s Irish Guild dance group. When he moved to Texas in 2018 He continued performing with his partner, Susan, in various places in the hill country, including Victoria’s Black Swan Inn in San Antonio and Darcy’s Donkey Irish Pub in Austin.
Sean’s wish to help others led him to become an ordained minister and 2nd degree Priest in the Blue Star Wiccan tradition providing counseling and training.
Even before covid struck the country and distance communication was a necessity, he was very active online as a mentor, counselor and teacher to many people all over the country. Sean was on the board of directors for Tri-Cities Pagans United Group in Richland Washington and was instrumental in the formation of the organization. Sean lived by the tenets of his faith, not judging or discriminating, but welcoming all who needed his help. Sean’s light and love will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
slán abhaile, my dear, and may the rose ride up to greep ya!
He is survived by his partner Susan Love and his adoptive daughter, Alice Love, of Kerrville, his estranged wife Margaret Olney of Davis CA, His mother Nancy Hunt, of Highland Ca along with his large extended family also in CA.
Funeral arrangements made by Grimes Funeral Home in Kerrville.
Services to be held at a later date.
