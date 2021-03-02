The Tivy Antlers fell behind early and dropped a 10-5 district game against Alamo Heights Tuesday night.
Coleson Abel had a tough night on the mound throwing 64 pitches and 35 strikes on the night.
In 2.1 innings of play, Alamo Heights had five hits and scored seven runs on Abel.
On a positive note, Abel struck out three batters while on the plate for the Antlers.
Eric Tenery came in to replace Abel and pitched an inning and two-thirds giving up three hits and one run.
Tenery struck out two batters threw a total of 21 strikes for Tivy.
Sam Letz came in to finish off the final three innings of the game throwing 53 pitches and tossing 32 strikes for the Antlers while giving up two hits and two runs.
Offensively, Tivy scored their first run in the bottom of the third inning trailing 8-0.
Walker Grimes singled to left scoring Fisher Middleton while advancing Ben Butler to third and Cooper Duennenberg to second.
On the next play, Abel reached base on an error batting in Butler to cut the lead to 8-2.
Tivy would not score again until the bottom of the sixth inning when Duennenberg hit a single scoring Jack Patterson, who got on base by hitting a ground ball that was missed by James Sobey of Alamo Heights, to make the score 9-3 Alamo Heights.
On the next play, Grimes would single to right field scoring Aidan Hernandez, who was in as a pinch runner for Tanner Beck, to make it 9-4.
With the bases loaded, Abel was walked scoring Duennenberg to make it 9-5.
Alamo Heights would add one more run to finish the game off, 10-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.