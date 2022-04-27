The first part of the week was cool and wet across the Hill Country. Weather conditions heat up the next few days with southerly winds bringing higher humidity and low rain chances across our area through Friday.
WARM AND GUSTY THURSDAY
A morning shower or two will be possible Thursday. Skies become partly sunny during the afternoon.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.
Stray showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon due to daytime heating.
LOW CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
Low stratus clouds develop during the late night and morning hours Thursday night into Friday.
Low temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Patchy drizzle is possible.
South winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph Thursday night.
GUSTY WINDS AND HUMID FRIDAY
Rain chances are low Friday. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast once low clouds burn off.
Highs top out in the middle 80s.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.
ISOLATED SHOWERS AND STORMS FRIDAY EVENING
Low clouds redevelop once again. Overnight low temperatures should be warmer.
Most areas fall into the middle 60s with gusty south winds continuing.
Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly north of Kerrville.
STORM CHANCES OVER THE WEEKEND
The Hill Country could see active weather conditions Sunday and Monday with a storm system crossing the state.
Severe weather is possible if storms develop over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.