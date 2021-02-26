As of Thursday, more than 1,500 people in an area including Harper and Mountain Home were still without electricity, and many also were without running water due to lack of power to pumps.
“Because of the amount of damage and repair required, we are not able to give a time when certain areas are restored,” reads a Thursday news release from the utility in charge of supplying power to the area, Central Texas Electric Co-op. “We wish we could provide that level of detail on repairs. The crews remain focused on getting the system back up and getting power to everyone. There is rain in the forecast, and any significant amount would slow our progress. We are using bulldozers in areas now, and that makes repairs difficult.”
CTEC’s website reiterated this message as of Thursday late afternoon.
The utility was able to restore 1,100 customers elsewhere in its service area on Wednesday, according to a report Thursday morning.
Power to the following areas were restored Wednesday:
Willow City was energized late yesterday up to the fire station. This line runs along Old Willow Road, and CTEC will be working the taps off that main line to get them back on.
CTEC worked on Tivydale Road between Fredericksburg and Harper replacing poles and taps on as they work toward Harper.
Many locations around Harper.
Large areas of damage were the focus yesterday:
Klein Branch, Jung and Lower Reservation roads — Harper
Kramer Road — North of Harper
Old Willow Road — Willow City
Cherry Mountain Loop — North Highway 87 in Fredericksburg
North Nighway 965 south of Enchanted Rock
“We have 76 crews working on the CTEC system,” reads the news release. “Damage is extensive, and we must look at every line before we attempt to restore service to make sure it is up and intact. We are finding damage in almost every tap. Depending on the terrain, access and ground conditions drives how long it takes to patrol each line.”
Winter Storm Uri deposited more ice on power lines and poles than the infrastructure was designed to handle, according to comments made by CTEC and KPUB general managers during a Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting this week. Bob Loth, CTEC general manager, told the court he estimated as many as 2,000 poles were brought down by the storm.
“The area we are working now from Mountain Home to Enchanted Rock sustained the most damage from heavy ice and will take the most effort to repair,” reads the news release.
CTEC “made great progress” on repairs to main lines and on getting the 3-phase restored on Wednesday, it said.
“Getting those energized will then allow us to start repairing taps and get service restored,” the release states. “We want to thank all the encouragement, notes and food that we are receiving.”
Main line 3-phase feeders must be repaired first, the release states.
“We are finding conductor damage and numerous poles down from the heavy ice,” the release states. “When we have the 3-phase up and working, we can then work on restoring single-phase taps. Once again, we must ride the entire line to make sure the wire is up. The heavy ice broke or damaged the No. 4 ACSR wire or pulled it out of the dead-end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.