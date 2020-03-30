H-E-B moved on Monday to launch its Favor delivery service in the Hill Country by as early as Friday morning, including here in Kerrville, as the demand for service to homebound seniors grows during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company posted on social media that it was looking for drivers in the Kerrville area to help deliver groceries to those who need it most. Favor is a subsidiary of the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Initially, Favor has not been available in Kerr County, and H-E-B first opted to donate money to the Meals on Wheels program.
Now, the company is shifting with Favor coming by the end of the week, but the company is in need of drivers. On a post on the city of Kerrville’s Facebook page, these qualifications were recommended:
1. Fill out a Runner application on https://apply.favordelivery.com/.
2. Schedule an online orientation.
3. Hit the road and earn cash.
Sign up today to be an H-E-B Favor Runner!!
Favor plans to begin service in Kerrville this Friday, April 3, beginning at 8 a.m. through the app or online. A senior support line will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1-833-397-0080.
