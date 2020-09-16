Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning west of Pensacola, Florida.
As of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, the center of circulation was located 15 miles WNW of Pensacola, Florida.
Maximum sustained winds were 80 mph and the storm system was moving to the northeast at 5 mph.
The storm system is picking up speed and will continue doing so over the next 24 hours.
The center of the storm will likely impact the extreme western Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama, and eventually move across portions of Georgia and South Carolina.
A wind gust of 82 mph was recently observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.
A wind gust of 68 mph was also measured at the Mobile Downtown Airport in Mobile, Alabama.
Torrential rainfall is continuing to produce catastrophic flooding with rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches possible and isolated amounts up to 35 inches of rain possible.
Storm surge issues continue for areas near the Alabama and Florida border and points eastward.
Hurricane conditions will continue Wednesday afternoon for portions of Florida and Alabama.
A few tornadoes remain possible across the Florida Panhandle, Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia region.
High surf conditions continue from the Florida Big Bend to southeastern Louisiana.
