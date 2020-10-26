Carolyn Jean Harding
April 1933 - October 2020
Carolyn Jean Harding went to be with our Lord October 10, 2020.
Born April 23, 1933 at Seaside Hospital, Long Beach, California, to Carroll and Genevieve Morgan. They moved to Salem, Oregon 1934 and then to Florence, Oregon right after Pearl Harbor, where her father became publisher of the Siuslaw Oar Newspaper. Graduated Siuslaw High School May 25, 1950, married Frank L Harding April 5, 1952 in Eugene, Oregon. They moved to Salem, Oregon in 1965. She earned an Associate of Science degree in March 1989. Moved to Kerrville, Texas in 2002. Husband Frank and brother James have preceded her to our Lord. She is survived by sister Corky Grimm, 4 sons 4 daughters-in-laws, 9 grand children and 12 great grand children.
Services are pending.
