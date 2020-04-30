In January, Covid-19 was a new, unknown threat to the health of people throughout the world. It was wise for the federal government to exercise caution while we assessed the threat and learned about the virus. Now, five months later, we know more. We know the models predicting spread, infection rates and mortality were wrong and grossly overestimated the U.S. numbers, especially in the area of mortality.
Consider that 9,478 Texans died of the flu during the 2017-2018 season, 517 Texans have died of Covid-19 this year. As a Texan, your chance of dying of the flu during the 2017-2018 flu season was 18 times greater than dying of the Covid -19 virus this year. Yet in 2017-2018 no businesses were closed, no one wore masks, no one was ordered to stay home.
The current statistics, especially for Kerr and surrounding counties, show no reason to continue the shut downs instituted in March. Will more get sick with Covid-19? Yes, but people will also get the flu, colds that lead to pneumonia, and other infectious diseases, and we won’t ruin our economy and put our neighbors out of business because of it.
It is time to be Kerrville Strong, to have the courage to make the right decision for our county and city. Kerr County commissioners, mayor and city council, lift all the restrictions and encourage those who are in an “at risk” group to make their own decisions regarding staying at home, social distancing, etc.
Barbara Dewell, Kerrville
