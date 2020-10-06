The unopposed candidate for precinct 3 constable has announced he’s no longer seeking the position.
“After much deliberation and prayer, I’ve decided to withdraw my nomination as candidate for Kerr County Constable Precinct 3, and will continue to serve and protect the community as a Kerrville Police Officer,” Gonzales said in a press release. “As difficult as it was in reaching this decision, I believe that I can best serve the community at this time in my current assignment. I want to humbly thank everyone for supporting me, trusting and having faith in me during my journey.”
Gonzales, who has served in many capacities at KPD since taking the oath in 1995, will stay on as Tivy High School’s school resource officer. It’ll be his sixth year in that position come December. The police department hasn’t been able to find a replacement school resource officer in the seven months the job’s been posted, and he’s worried this important position for the community would remain unfilled for too long, Gonzales indicated.
“I feel that I have developed a very professional relationship with not only the school district but the staff and students throughout the years,” Gonzales said on Oct. 6.
Gonzales indicated he may seek the constable position again someday.
"A this moment, it's not the right time, based on the needs of the community," Gonzales said.
Regarding the now-open constable position, it appears the commissioners court could appoint someone to fill it once Kenneth Wilke’s term expires. Wilke wasn’t immediately available for comment on whether he wants to continue in the post.
