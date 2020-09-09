A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been posted for the entire Hill Country until 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
A strong cold front will combine with a powerful low pressure system to produce periods of intense rainfall across the Hill Country Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches will be possible today and tonight.
Low water crossings may flood rapidly and with little advance warning in some cases.
If water is covering the roadways, "Turn Around! Don't Drown!"
The threat for heavy rainfall will continue through Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Lingering showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the upcoming weekend.
