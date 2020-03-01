On the final day to cast early votes, Kerr County turned out in big numbers to have their say in a variety of races in Tuesday’s primary election.
All told, 7,182 people cast their votes during the two weeks of early voting at locations around the county. It ended up being 19.8% of the 36,127 registered voters.
Of course, there’s some big local races that may have led to the turnout, especially the one for Kerr County Sheriff, where five Republicans are on the ballot to succeed retiring Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.
The Republican turnout was about 18% higher for early voting compared to 2016. On Feb. 28, the final day to cast a ballot, 1,049 Republicans cast their ballots. For the Democrats, however, there was a significant shift in turnout from 2016 with a 68% increase. More than 1,000 Kerr County Democrats cast their ballots early in 2020.
The decision to turnout for the Democrats may be more closely tied to the race for president, especially with a large field of Democrat contenders. In polling last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders held a slight lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas, but that might take a significant turn toward Biden with the exit of two rivals over the weekend.
The numbers provided by Kerr County election officials only tallies those who voted early in person, and does not include mail-in ballots.
In a story by the Texas Tribune, a non-profit news organization, a total of 1,113,726 people voted in person and by mail in Texas’ 10 largest counties — 12% of registered voters. This year’s turnout for the Democratic primary in the 10 largest counties surpassed turnout in 2016. According to the latest registration figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of all Texas voters live in these 10 counties.
Historically, more people vote early than on election day in Texas, but early voting turnout does not tell the full story about what will happen in an election. During the 2018 primary, early voting figures in the 10 counties with the most registered voters appeared promising for Democrats. But Texas Republicans ended up outvoting Democrats when the final ballots were tallied on election day.
Turnout rates are affected by several factors. A voter’s distance to the nearest polling place is one. A Texas election law passed in 2019 led to the closure of several temporary polling places that provided smaller communities and students on college campuses more chances to vote early.
