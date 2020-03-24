While the numbers vary, Texas saw another day of increases in the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 410 cases and eight deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. However, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts tests from local health departments, including presumptive tests, tallies the number at 807 cases and nine deaths.
According to Johns Hopkins, the first positive test was reported in Blanco County. Even Johns Hopkins' numbers don't always match what health officials are saying on the ground. In Kendall County, officials there say they have three positive tests, while the official tally is just one.
The Dallas metroplex continues to be the hardest hit with more than 300 cases.
