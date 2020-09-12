5f5c92dd5a98b.jpg

SAN MARCOS (AP) — Hunter Duplessis kicked a 29-yard field goal in the second overtime, Frank Harris accounted for four touchdowns, and UTSA won its season opener, beating Texas State 51-48 in a wild finish on Saturday.

Texas State's Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime and a potential game-winning extra point with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Sincere McCormick ran for a program-record 197 yards on 29 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown run for UTSA. Harris was 23-of-31 passing for 169 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus, who made a spectacular one-handed catch in the first overtime. Harris had scoring runs from 17, 19 and 13 yards and finished with 52 yards rushing.

Texas State (1-1), which scratched starting quarterback Brady McBride earlier in the day due to COVID-19 protocol, was down 41-28 with 3:24 remaining after UTSA's Rashad Wisdom scored on an 81-yard interception return. The Roadrunners wore sticker helmets in honor of Wisdom's brother Bryce, who died at age 17 in July from kidney cancer.

Tyler Vitt, who missed last week’s game due to COVID-19 protocol, rebounded from his pick-6 to Wisdom with a 20-yard TD pass to Marcell Barbee six plays later.

On the next series, Texas State forced a three-and-out and Jeremiah Haydel scored on a 91-yard punt return, but Orona hooked the extra point attempt that eventually forced overtime tied at 41.

Vitt was 26-of-39 passing for 346 yards and threw four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor won in his debut with the Roadrunners, who have won all four meetings against the Bobcats since the I-35 rivalry was renewed in 2017.

Seating was limited to 7,500 at 30,000-seat Bobcat Stadium. Masks were mandated upon entry and encouraged while seated but not required. There was no general-admission seating.

UTSA 51, Texas State 48, 2OT

Team 1 2 3 4 OT OT Final
UTSA 7 17 7 10 7 3 51
Texas State 7 0 14 20 7 0 48

UTSA-Texas State Team Stats

Box Score UTSA Texas State
First Downs 24 26
Rushes-Yards 51-330 37-123
Passing yards 169 349
Passing (Comp-Att-Int) 23-31-0 27-41-2
Fumbles-fumbles lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 11-126 6-60

UTSA-Texas State scoring summary, individual statistics

Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
TXST_Sturges 66 pass from Vitt (Orona kick), 13:48.
UTSA_F.Harris 17 run (Duplessis kick), 13:23.
SECOND QUARTER
UTSA_FG Duplessis 27, 12:27.
UTSA_F.Harris 19 run (Duplessis kick), 3:43.
UTSA_McCormick 5 run (Duplessis kick), :44.
THIRD QUARTER
TXST — Sheread 31 pass from Vitt (Orona kick), 11:28.
UTSA_F.Harris 13 run (Duplessis kick), 9:48.
TXST_Hill 12 run (Orona kick), 2:04.
FOURTH QUARTER
TXST_Sturges 2 run (Orona kick), 10:35.
UTSA_FG Duplessis 42, 7:26.
UTSA_Wisdom 81 interception return (Duplessis kick), 3:24.
TXST_Barbee 20 pass from Vitt (Orona kick), 1:51.
TXST_Haydel 91 punt return (kick failed), 1:16.
FIRST OVERTIME
UTSA_Cephus 25 pass from F.Harris (Duplessis kick), :00.
TXST_Barbee 4 pass from Vitt (Orona kick), :00.
SECOND OVERTIME
UTSA_FG Duplessis 29, :00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
UTSA, McCormick 29-197, F.Harris 11-51, Brady 8-47, Dingle 2-37, Cephus 1-(minus 2). Texas State, Sturges 16-69, Hill 10-50, Vitt 11-4.
PASSING
UTSA, F.Harris 23-31-0-169. Texas State, Haydel 1-1-0-3, Vitt 26-40-2-346
RECEIVING
UTSA, Cephus 6-44, Clark 6-41, Dingle 4-54, S.Jones 2-14, McCormick 2-8, Brady 2-6, Sharp 1-2. Texas State, Haydel 5-26, Barbee 4-75, Sheread 4-57, Aragon 4-32, Sturges 2-72, Lanam 2-42, Speights 2-26, T.Graham 2-9, Jackson 1-7, Hill 1-3.

UTSA Football Schedule 2020

Date Time Opponent Result Link to story TV
Sept. 12 2:30 p.m. @Texas State ESPN 2
Sept. 19 2 p.m. Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 25 7 p.m. @Memphis CBS SPORTS NETWORK
Oct. 3 TBD @UAB STADIUM
Oct. 10 TBD @BYU
Oct. 17 12:30 p.m. Army CBS SPORTS NETWORK
Oct. 24 2:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech ESPN3/+
Oct. 31 11 a.m. @Florida Atlantic STADIUM
Nov. 7 2:30 p.m. @Rice ESPN3/+
Nov. 14 2 p.m. UT El Paso ESPN3/+
Nov. 21 2 p.m. @Southern Miss ESPN3/+
Nov. 28 2 p.m. North Texas STADIUM

Texas State Football Schedule 2020

Date Time Opponent Result Link to story TV
Sept. 5 SMU Loss, 24-21 ESPN
Sept. 12 2:30 p.m. UTSA ESPN 2
Sept. 19 7 p.m. ULM ESPN+
Sept. 26 TBD @Boston College
Oct. 10 TBD @Troy
Oct. 17 TBD @South Alabama ESPN+
Oct. 24 TBD @BYU
Oct. 31 TBD Louisiana
Nov. 7 TBD Appalachian State ESPN+
Nov. 14 TBD @Georgia Southern ESPN+
Nov. 21 TBD Arkansas State ESPN+
Nov. 28 TBD Coastal Carolina ESPN+

