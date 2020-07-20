I have had the privilege of meeting Lois Shaw through my friend’s church. She is truly an inspiration and someone that shines with Christ through and through. I am so happy that the city of Kerrville is recognizing her. She has done so many great things for the Doyle center. Every time I have seen her she always has a smile on her face. Lois may you have a blessed birthday.
Sandra Nash, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.