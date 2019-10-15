The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather advisory for portions of Texas including Kerrville.
According to the advisory, tonight there may be "thunderstorms producing strong, gusty winds and locally heavy rain." Minor flooding also is possible, according to the advisory.
According to a NWS forecast, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 1 and 4 a.m. and some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. There may be from 1 to 2 inches of rain.
