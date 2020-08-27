HARPER 3, BRADY 0
The host Longhorns got a huge night from setter Rachel Perkins, who had 21 assists to lead Harper to a sweep over Brady on Tuesday.
Set scores were: 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
Talli Millican had 10 kills and Carter Wood had nine kills to lead the Longhorns offensively.
Harper also served big on Tuesday with 13 aces. Harper is now 3-4 on the season.
