After spending most of their adult lives in downtown Kerrville, Jon and Sandy Wolfmueller are finally ready to call it quits — sort of.
The owners of Wolfmueller’s Books are retiring.
Their iconic Earl Garrett Store, known for its deep trove of Texas history books, will be closing in the coming months, and they are slowly but surely selling off some of their premium inventory to collectors and bookstores around the country.
Their Kinky Friedman collection — sold out.
A hefty collection of Cormac McCarthy, much of it signed — sold.
Larry McMurty — going fast.
“We’ve been thinking about it for awhile,” Jon admits. “We were trying to decide when the best time would be.”
They’re also going out during a time when their business has actually been booming. The Wolfmuellers speculate that coronavirus pandemic lockdowns have helped people renew their love of reading, because business has never been better.
“It’s hard,” Sandy said. “We knew the third quarter, going into the fourth quarter, was the best time.”
Starting Aug. 3, the couple will begin letting people back into their store on an appointment-only basis to sort through more than 20,000 books in the inventory. They’re conceding this is going to take several weeks — if not months — to liquidate, but they’re in no hurry.
For the Wolfmuellers, one of the things they will miss most is their interaction with customers, because they’ve focused their business on an individual experience.
It’s not uncommon to be greeted by Sandy, or Jon’s sister, Jean Weber, who has worked part time for them for years. Sandy has a pretty good idea of where to find everything in the store in a matter of seconds.
It was the customers who loved books that they appreciated the most during their years in business, and catering to that customer came into focus.
“People felt comfortable in here,” Sandy said. “A lot of the local people, you know, we’d find books for them, and that’s what we’re most proud of.”
In an age where Amazon dominates the book space, and online pressure has forced many bookstores to close, the Wolfmuellers carved out a unique niche with personal service, which also featured a robust online store. If there was a book that someone needed, Sandy would often know where to find it.
A LOSS FOR READERS
The gradual closing is a bittersweet moment for the Wolfmuellers, and readers.
“I will miss Sandy and Jon Wolfmueller's store for many reasons,” said Joe Herring Jr. “First, they're friends, and I enjoy visiting with them. Second, it was a meeting place — almost every time I stopped by, there was someone there visiting with them, talking about books, or Kerrville or memories of our community. Third, they ran a great store: They know their customers and their market, and their inventory of books reflects that knowledge. Fourth, it was a great place to meet authors during the many book-signing events the Wolfmuellers hosted over the years. My work on local history often means I need to find a particular and often rare book; almost every time, a copy of that book would be on the shelves of Wolfmueller's Books.”
This isn’t the first time the couple has walked away from a successful business. They re-launched Pampell’s as a destination location for those savoring the sentimentality of an old soda fountain, but closed it in 1999 to focus on books.
While they loved Pampells, they wanted more time with their twin sons, fewer employees and a bit of a slower pace. Books offered that to them and, of course, both are avid readers.
“We’ve made it a destination with collectors and book readers” Jon said.
At that point Sandy jumps in: “Not just collectors. We have books for collectors but we have books for the reader.”
“And we’ve made a name for ourselves with our Texas book collection,” Jon said.
If you wanted to know something about Texas, especially the Hill Country, this was the place to find it — tucked along Earl Garrett Street. They rent their current space, but it’s a part of town Jon has known well in his 75 years of life.
His grandparents moved to Kerrville from Germany at the turn of the 20th century, and the family operated two bakeries along Water Street. Jon’s grandparents lived in a house along Main Street — the site is now a parking lot. However, Jon’s father started a men's clothing store on Earl Garrett Street in 1945.
But before he succeeded his father’s work, Jon spent many summers at Camp Mystic and was working at the camp in the 1960s during his breaks from Schreiner Institute and Texas Tech. The camp is where he met Sandy, who is five years younger and who attended the camp every summer. After she graduated from the University of Oklahoma and he had served in the U.S. Air Force, the two married and settled in Kerrville.
Jon eventually bought his dad out of business and continued it until 1995, when he decided to join Sandy over at Pampell’s full time. As Pampell’s thrived, Sandy started building a small but impressive inventory of Texas history books, literature and other books that were housed inside of the store. They eventually opened a small book store next to Pampell’s.
Today’s collection of books features everything from new fiction to cookbooks, but it’s the Texana and historical books that will stop any lover of nonfiction writing. There’s a deep collection of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro’s work, including his still unfinished biography of Lyndon Johnson.
In the basement downstairs there are plenty of books for children, most with a Texas twist to them, and some spectacular bargains. Downstairs is also home to a unique map of Kerrville that has to be seen to be appreciated.
Throughout the first floor of the store there are glass cases with literary treasures — from signed copies of “Shane,” an advance copy of “To Kill A Mockingbird” and plenty of signed copies of McMurty’s masterpiece “Lonesome Dove.” There are books about the Texas Rangers, including the latest that casts a different light on the famed law enforcement agency called “Cult of Glory.”
It’s an extensive collection, but in the end, everything must go.
“There’s no rush to close it up,” Sandy said. “And who knows — somebody may want it.”
In the end, there may be someone out there who wants to preserve a unique part of Kerrville — a place of escape, of intellectual pursuits and a throwback to a different type of business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.