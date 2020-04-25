J.W. Bradford passed away April 17, 2020 at age 85. He was born in San Antonio and laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
J.W. is survived by his bride of 61 years, Joan Bradford, daughter Beverly Bradford-Wilson of Austin (husband Mike Wilson) grandchildren, Sasha and Ivan, and cousins Larry Wright (wife Barbara) of London, Lynette and Claude Biediger of Bandera, Gradene Wright of Kerrville, Joanna Wright of Brownwood, nephew Glen Smith (wife Jonelle, sons Somers and Carter), niece Margaret Smith (husband Robert Masters) of Bermuda.
J.W. was preceded in death by his parents Wilton and Edith Bradford of Luling, baby granddaughter McKenna, cousins Fred Wright of Kerrville and John Allen Wright of Brownwood.
J.W. was a decorated naval aviator (CDR USN ret.), serving at the Pentagon, in Vietnam, Korea, and patrolling the Atlantic and Barents Strait in the Cold War. While flying sea planes out of Bermuda, J.W. found his life-long love, Joan, and brought her back to the States. He graduated from Tulane University (B.A.) and University of Southern California (M.S.) He went on to instruct a generation of pilots at NAS Corpus Christi. Joan and J.W. retired to Bermuda and Kerrville, where he built and flew a Hiperlight biplane. He was a golf enthusiast, outdoorsman, patriot, beloved husband and father.
Contributions would be appreciated to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.