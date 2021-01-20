NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damion Rosser had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead five New Orleans players scoring in double figures as the Privateers beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 87-68 on Wednesday night.
Rodney Carson Jr. added 14 points for the Privateers (4-9, 3-2 Southland Conference). Troy Green chipped in 13, Lamont Berzat scored 12 and Jahmel Myers had 10.
Nolan Bertain had 15 points and six rebounds for the Islanders (3-8, 0-2). Myles Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jalen White had 10 points.
