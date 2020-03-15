As Americans settle into the new reality of self-isolation as the country fights through the coronavirus pandemic, at least one government official said on Sunday that more isolation may be required.
“Myself personally, I wouldn’t go to a restaurant,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci was making the rounds on network news Sunday morning talk shows, repeating the assertion about limiting exposure in public.
“I just wouldn’t because I don’t want to be in a crowded place,” Fauci said during an appearance on CBS’ Face The Nation.
In the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, the mayor there imposed a curfew, closing bars and other places where people may congregate. Other cities, including Austin, have limited gatherings of more than 250 people.
“This community must do all we can to minimize person-to-person passage,” said Auston Mayor Steve Adler to The Associated Press.
On Sunday across Kerrville, restaurants remained busy and an important part of the escape from the sudden onslaught of changes that have been heaped upon them in the last few days. At Kerrville’s Pint and Plow Brewery co-owner Jeremy Walther said he has no plans to voluntarily close his business, which includes a restaurant and coffee shop.
“The way it is now, no, we aren’t voluntarily closing,” Walther wrote in a text message.
With an open-air seating arrangement, Walther said he and his staff is committed to providing his customers a safe space during the pandemic.
“We have appropriate cleaning standards, common sense and we have a comfortable level of food security thanks to relationships with local producers,” Walther said in the text. “It’s important to be calm while maintaining awareness of the environment.”
For many people, despite the suggestions about social distancing, the weekend continued without impediment. A slew of carnival rides were stationed in the parking lot at the River Hills Mall on Saturday offering an escape for some.
Also around Texas:
Three more cases of the virus were reported in Dallas County on Sunday, bringing the total there to 14, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Texas Tribune reports there are now 63 cases of coronavirus around the state, including three in Bexar County.
Some churches in Kerrville, including Notre Dame Catholic Church, went with virtual services via live video streaming on Facebook. Kerrville’s First Prebyterian held its church services via video conference service Zoom.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio sent an urgent request for blood, and said the blood supply is near a state of collapse. In the last few days, more than 50 blood drives have been cancelled. Drives at schools, businesses, churches and other organizations provide more than 60% of blood. “We are seeing a perfect storm developing as our community works to prevent the spread of the virus with school closings, more employees working from home and other measures,” said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer of STBTC. “An unintended consequence is that, both locally and nationally, blood drives are being cancelled and fewer people are donating.
H-E-B changed its store hours so that it would open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. H-E-B officials are hoping the time gives them time to give their stores a deeper cleaning before opening back up to the public.
The San Antonio Book Festival has been canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the San Antonio Express-News. More than 120 authors, including Sandra Cisneros, Tim O’Brien and CBS newsman Scott Pelley, were scheduled to take part in the festival April 4 at the Central Library and the Southwest School of Art.
