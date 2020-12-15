Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast as a low pressure system tracks across the Texas Panhandle into Oklahoma during the day.
The Hill Country can expect temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 60's with winds becoming north late this afternoon and this evening.
Very dry air continues across the region, so no precipitation is in the forecast with this cold front.
Once the sun goes down, it remains clear and cold with readings falling into the 40's by 9:00 p.m. with gusty north winds in the forecast.
Gusty winds continue for most of the night as temperatures drop into the upper 20's and lower 30's.
Wind Chill values will be even colder in the teens and lower 20's by sunrise.
Abundant sunshine returns Wednesday with chilly highs in the middle to upper 50's.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Wednesday.
Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the forecast period with lows between 20 and 25 degrees as winds taper off after sunset.
A widespread HARD freeze is in the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Lower to middle 60's return Thursday as skies remain sunny and winds return to the west and southwest.
Mild temperatures for December are in the forecast this weekend and early next week.
An early look at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day showing partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50's and 60's.
Lows at night should be in the 20's and 30's with low precipitation chances.
