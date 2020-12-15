Clearing skies from west to east across the Hill Country. Snow falling across the Texas Panhandle as of 12 noon including areas near Amarillo, Borger, Dumas and Pampa.

Light showers are falling across South and East Texas ahead of our next cold front. Light drizzle and light rain reported at College Station, Houston, Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur area.

Across East and Northeast Texas, light rain and drizzle being reported near Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches and Lufkin.