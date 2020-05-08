Larry Turley was looking forward to this day for a month — a shave and a haircut.
He parked himself in the first chair at The Men’s Room — a barber shop owned by Melanie Krause — and then was all smiles as barber Morgan Chapman tilted him back in the chair for the shave.
Friday was the first day back to work for many barber shops and salons, including Kerrville’s numerous places to get a manicure, because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had lifted his restrictions on salons.
Most were booked solid, others hadn’t quite reopened, and there were those that got an early start to the day. The requirements to reopen were similar to those of restaurants and retail with an emphasis on hygiene. There is no requirement to wear a mask, although employees at several businesses were wearing them.
Clients were also told at some establishments they had to wait in the car before coming into the shop due to social distancing rules.
Over at 1962 Barbering Co., owners Daniel and Anabel Medrano were open at 8 a.m. and were booked all day and into Saturday — a day they’re not normally open.
“We thought about being open on Sunday,” said Anabel. “But we decided that now that we’re back to work, we’re not going to change our schedule.”
Over at Total Image Salon, owner and master stylist Vinna Farhoudi was already hard at work with her clients, who she expected to see all day long. Her son, Kamron Farhoudi, was also hard at work with a full day ahead of him of clients looking to get colored or styled.
“Most places are taking clients by appointment only,” said Vinna Farhoudi. “Those are a lot easier to manage.”
At Pop Hair Art, owner Michele Vanfossen was busily giving a man a haircut — the first of what would be many on the day.
If there was one industry that was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, it may have been those in barbering and cosmetology, because many are their own bosses, and they found navigating the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Plan or the Texas Workforce Commission’s unemployment benefits difficult to manage.
In turn, there were stylists in other parts of Texas that were starting to resist the shutdown, including one Dallas salon owner, who was briefly jailed for violating Abbott’s executive orders on the closure of salons. That drew the attention of President Trump and others, leading Abbott to reverse course and rescind his order on potential jail time for those who violated the executive orders.
If Abbott hadn’t moved earlier in the week to ease the restrictions, Texas was most likely facing numerous shops opening in spite of the order. The Texas Licensing and Regulation Department, which regulates licensing of salons and barbers, said that it did not have the authority to enforce Abbott’s executive order and instead kicked those actions down to local law enforcement.
In turn, law enforcement officials in Kerr County and Kerrville said they were not going to enforce the orders — citing other public safety priorities instead.
Krause was one who was actively involved in a petition, which was started by an Austin-based stylist, that asked the governor to consider reopening salons with strong social distancing in place. Krause, and others, argued that they could follow the best practices that have been industry standard for years, along with ensuring the safety of their clients.
