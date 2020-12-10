During the coronavirus pandemic information about the number of cases, recoveries and deaths has often been difficult to confirm because there are multiple agencies reporting the information.
One of the hardest to pinpoint has been the number of deaths because those can come from Bexar County, which reports the deaths to the Texas Department of State Health Services, or from Peterson Health, which reports its numbers directly via its website in near real-time, and the Texas Health and Human Services, which tracks deaths of those in nursing homes, assisted living centers, foster homes and state hospitals.
Those numbers don't always agree. In an effort to provide some clarity to the reporting of deaths of Kerr County residents The Kerrville Daily Times has compiled data from DSHS, Peterson Health and Health and Human Services to build what we believe is a more accurate look at how many people have died as a result of COVID-19 infection.
As of Dec. 10, The Kerrville Daily Times estimates that there have been 40 deaths in Kerr County. Of those deaths, 11 have happened at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 11 in nursing homes and 18 at hospitals outside of Kerrville — mostly in San Antonio.
These numbers are provisional and will likely be changed as new information arises.
In the case of nursing homes, where there have been 11 deaths in Kerrville, the data is delayed by two weeks due to Health and Human Services' rules about reporting. Almost none of those deaths align with numbers from DSHS or Peterson. There are some that we suspect that might be duplicates, but we can't get a straight answer from DSHS or Health and Human Services about the discrepancies or duplication of data.
The nursing home data is also not recognized by the county or Peterson. The county's reasoning is that they don't know if those being cared for at these nursing homes are actually Kerr County residents. We will argue that these deaths happened in Kerrville and through cases of community spread — often by employees — that led to the deaths of patients and residents.
Finally, we also do not know the extent of the death toll of those who were hospitalized at the Kerrville Veteran's Medical Center, because those numbers are rolled up into a regional San Antonio report, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has declined our requests to confirm the numbers of deaths we believe that have occurred in Kerrville. The Kerrville Daily Times has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the VA to try to determine how many infections and deaths have occurred in Kerrville.
Here's how the Centers for Disease Control advises physicians and others to report deaths related to COVID-19:
If COVID–19 played a role in the death, this condition should be specified on the death certificate. In many cases, it is likely that it will be the UCOD, as it can lead to various life- threatening conditions, such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In these cases, COVID–19 should be reported on the lowest line used in Part I with the other conditions to which it gave rise listed on the lines above it.
Generally, it is best to avoid abbreviations and acronyms, but COVID–19 is unambiguous, so it is acceptable to report on the death certificate.
In some cases, survival from COVID–19 can be complicated by pre-existing chronic conditions, especially those that result in diminished lung capacity, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma. These medical conditions do not cause COVID–19, but can increase the risk of contracting a respiratory infection and death, so these conditions should be reported in Part II and not in Part I.
When determining whether COVID–19 played a role in the cause of death, follow the CDC clinical criteria for evaluating a person under investigation for COVID–19 and, where possible, conduct appropriate laboratory testing using guidance provided by CDC or local health authorities. More information on CDC recommendations for reporting, testing, and specimen collection, including postmortem testing, is available from: https://www. cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/hcp/clinical-criteria.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance- postmortem-specimens.html. It is important to remember that death certificate reporting may not meet mandatory reporting requirements for reportable diseases; contact the local health department regarding regulations specific to the jurisdiction.
In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID–19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID–19 on a death certificate as “probable” or “presumed.” In these instances, certifiers should use their best clinical judgement in determining if a COVID–19 infection was likely. However, please note that testing for COVID–19 should be conducted whenever possible.
We also have provided context about the number of annual deaths from pneumonia and influenza from 1968 to 2018 from data collected by the CDC. In this data, you will see that in 1990 there were 42 people who lost their lives to pneumonia and influenza — 41 of the 42 were from pneumonia. We were able to determine that less than 40 people have died from the flu in Kerr County since 1968.
