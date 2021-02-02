The Tivy Antlers played host to the district's biggest rival Boerne Champion Tuesday night.
When these two programs last met on Jan. 2, Tivy was defeated soundly by the score of 64-45.
Tivy came into Tuesday night's game riding a six-game winning streak and emotions were running high at Antler Gymnasium.
A raucous crowd setting was in place and this was typical when it comes to games between these two programs.
Adding to the intensity was the fact that this game was Tivy's last home game of the regular season.
Champion scored first knocking down a 3-pointer to go on top 3-0.
Caleb Fineske was fouled on the next Tivy possession and went 1-of-2 from the line to cut the gap to 3-1.
Antler fans were then treated to a beautiful floater by Caleb Hebert-Dwyer to give Tivy a brief 4-3 lead.
Trailing 10-3 halfway through the first period, Hebert-Dwyer nailed a triple from downtown followed by another 3-pointer by Jaden Frausto to cut the lead to 10-9 with a little over three minutes left in the first.
Max Kludt would connect on a nice shot in traffic to give Tivy a 11-10 lead.
With 1:08 left in the first quarter, Frausto drained a bucket from 3-point land and the crowd erupted with cheers forcing Champion to call a timeout.
Champion closed out the quarter with five points including a 3-point bucket to take the lead 18-14.
Frausto and Fineske would dominate the second quarter.
Frausto had nine points, all of them 3-pointers, during the period.
Fineske scored three points and Jake Layton came off the bench draining a 3-pointer before the half.
Quentin Vega scored the remaining bucket in a 17-point scoring total for the Antlers.
Despite hot offense by the Antlers, Champion scored 20 points of their own to go on top 38-31 at the half.
The start of the second half was all Tivy and the Antlers controlled the game the entire third quarter outscoring Champion 12-4.
It's important to note that Champion has not trailed in any game against a district opponent, with the exception of Tivy, this season.
Champion was held scoreless for nearly six minutes and Tivy led 43-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Jackson Johnston scored his first bucket of the night in the third period and played tenacious defense throughout the game.
With Tivy opening the third period on fire, there was a feeling that they might pull off the upset against a team coming into Tuesday night's game with a 23-1 record.
Hebert-Dwyer hit a bucket with a little under six minutes left in the game to give Tivy a 46-45 lead.
Unfortunately, Champion went on a 11-0 scoring spree holding the Antlers scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Champion built a 56-46 lead and it was too much for Tivy to overcome.
Tivy dropped their first contest in seven games by the final score of 62-50.
Luke Johnston scored the final two points of the game for the Antlers.
The loss drops Tivy's district record to 7-6 while Champion remains undefeated with a record of 14-0.
UP NEXT
Tivy is currently locked in fourth place in the district standings.
Tivy plays Dripping Springs on the road Friday, Feb. 5 with tip off at 8 p.m.
Dripping Springs owns a 9-3 district record and is two games ahead of Tivy in the district standings.
Alamo Heights will be the next game for the Antlers and will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Alamo Heights is one game ahead of Tivy with a district record of 8-4.
