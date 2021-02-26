CENTER POINT — Kaylee Blackledge hit an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning to put the Center Point Lady Pirates on top of Carrizo Springs, 6-2.
The Lady Pirates maintained the lead and defeated Carrizo Springs 8-2 Friday night in a non-district game at home.
Blackledge knocked in Destiny Johnson and Tania Duran who got on base earlier in the inning.
Blackledge ended up scoring three runs in four at-bats, including the home run in the fourth inning.
Victoria Beckerson scored a run after stealing a base in the first inning.
Jasmine Carlos scored a run in the second inning to give Center Point a 3-1 lead.
The final two runs of the game happened in the bottom of the sixth inning. Blackledge and Beckerson both scored to put the game away.
Liliana Lopez added two RBI singles to fuel the Lady Pirates’ attack.
“It was a great team effort all around,” Center Point coach Kenny King said. “Kaylee Blackledge had another dominating performance in the circle, striking out 17, while allowing one earned run and three hits.”
King thought his offense was “OK” but that his defense stepped up big to make “timely plays” during the game.
