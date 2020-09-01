The Kerrville Independent School District announced that online athletic ticket sales are now available, including football games for Tivy High School, and that’s the only way people will be admitted to games in 2020.
This applies to ticket sales for all Tivy High School and Hal Peterson Middle School athletic events. Tivy varsity football tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets will not be sold at the event.
For parents of varsity football players, band, cheer and Golden Girls, you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for all home varsity football games prior to the general public.
Pre-sale tickets will be open to parents from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
There is a limit of four tickets available for parents using their student’s ID number.
General public tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday prior to each home varsity football game.
Ticket sales for all other sporting events open one week prior to each event.
Face masks or face shields will be required at all KISD athletic events, and social distancing will be observed.
For those interested in purchasing Hal Peterson athletic events, you need to head to the HPMS website. Click on the ‘Athletics’ tab underneath ‘Activities’ at the top of the homepage.
Tivy High School athletic events are available for purchase on the Tivy High School website. Click on ‘Athletics’ underneath the ‘Activities’ tab at the top of the homepage.
Volleyball games will take place at Hal Peterson Middle School for eighth grade teams and at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade Campus for seventh grade teams.
Hal Peterson Middle School is located at 1607 Sidney Baker Street.
B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade Campus is located at 605 Tivy Street.
Tivy home volleyball games will be played at the Tivy Gym located at Tivy High School, 3250 Loop 534.
All home football games are slated to take place at Antler Stadium located at 1300 Stadium Drive.
There will be limited space available at these events per UIL guidelines.
Please call the Tivy Athletic Office at 830-257-2219 for any questions or more information.
