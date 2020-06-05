Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 69,920 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Fifteen had recovered as of Wednesday and one had died as of Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 21,354 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 232 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,767 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,174,948 had been tested. An estimated 46,799 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 485,002 people have recovered from the disease, 1,872,660 have been infected and 108,211 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 18,680,529 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 6,663,729 had been infected since the pandemic began, 391,656 had died, and 2,890,799 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
31
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
18
Medina
76
Blanco
11
Mason
32
Llano
3
When small businesses can’t access PPP, local governments struggle to close the gap
This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published.
In the 17 years Irma Corado has run her international package delivery service, she had never asked any government agency for help. When her youngest son told her about a small-business county loan to help those affected by the coronavirus, she reluctantly agreed to apply.
“I was leery,” she said in Spanish, but decided to leave it “in God’s hands.” She hadn’t worked in more than two months, and her business rent and utilities were due.
The Harris County resident had reason to be doubtful. Corado said she struggled with and did not complete an online application for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. She got to the point where the system asked about payroll, she said, and because she uses the money-transfer tool Zelle to pay her salary, she didn't think she qualified.
The PPP has approved nearly 4.5 million loans worth about $500 billion, but it continues to leave out many business owners who don’t have an accountant on speed dial, are not computer savvy, lack the language skills to navigate the banking system or opt not to try. That has particularly affected very small businesses and those owned by people of color.
The SBA acknowledged that established businesses “knew how to work the system” to get the loans, but mom-and-pop merchants were always at a disadvantage because they lacked the resources to quickly tap into that capital.
“We are the advocate for the underdog, the smaller business that doesn’t know that these resources are available, we are doing the best we can, we only have 14 on our staff,” said Charles Abell, a spokesman for the SBA’s Houston district office, which oversees 32 counties in Southeast Texas with 600,000 small businesses.
That’s one employee for 42,000 small businesses.
In an unprecedented move, local governments across Texas have rushed to fill the void.
They have poured millions of taxpayer funds into a patchwork of loan and grant programs to help small merchants that are a major driver of the local economy and tax base. Unlike the federal program, these local efforts have far fewer hoops to jump through. Applicants don’t have to show proof of payroll, as there are no restrictions on how the money can be spent as long as it’s tied to the business. All they need is to be in good standing with their property taxes and located in that jurisdiction.
The demand for the loans has been overwhelming. In just 28 hours, Harris County, the third-largest in the country and home to Houston, received more than 7,000 applications requesting $150 million in April. Only $10 million was available, taken from the county’s rainy day fund.
Meanwhile, the string-laden federal PPP program still has an untapped $120 billion.
“The federal government is so far removed from the local community that it didn’t think about, and it can’t think about, simplicity,” said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who spearheaded the county’s loan program.
“My charge to my staff was to keep it simple,” he said. “We got to make this easy to apply for and user friendly.”
There are 2.7 million small businesses in the Lone Star State, according to the SBA, and about 40% are owned by people of color, among the highest rates in the nation. In Harris County alone, there are more than 90,000 Hispanic-owned businesses.
The key to recovery in many towns in Texas and across the country is small businesses, local leaders and experts say. But nationwide, nearly 7.5 million may be forced to close over the next five months, according to a survey by Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“It’s a ripple effect, small-business owners generate revenue for the state, employ others in their community who utilize that money to put food on their table,” said Janie Barrera, CEO and president of LiftFund, a Texas community development financial institution working with some of the local governments.
“When forced to close their doors for health and security reasons, that economic activity is paused or lost,” she said.
Swift fallout
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown coupled with the crash in the oil and gas industry continues to reverberate. More than 2 million Texans have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March. Sales tax revenue in the state dropped about 13% in May, the largest year-over-year decline in a decade.
Before COVID-19, “there was a thriving economy of first-, second-generation folks running small entrepreneurial shops, paying their bills, feeding their families, but not necessarily in the banking system,” said David Marquez, executive director of the economic development department in Bexar County, which allotted $5.25 million to a loan and grant program.
Many are self-employed or only employ one or two people. Like Corado, they might rely on a son or a neighbor to fill out their loan applications. They are the type of owners who might not have the time or fit the mold to readily apply for federal loan programs.
“By the time they even began figuring it out, other people had accountants, lawyers, bankers pushing them through the process, and our folks were stuck out,” said Laura Murillo, president of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
An April report from the Center for Responsible Lending found that about 90% of businesses owned by people of color “stand close to no chance of receiving a PPP loan through a mainstream bank or credit union” for the reasons the local Texas officials cite: a lower likelihood of having a relationship with banks, a lack of digital skills, a distrust of government. The center was started with support from the Sandler Foundation, which provided most of the original funding for ProPublica and remains its largest donor.
A federal watchdog concluded last month that the SBA failed to direct private lenders to prioritize businesses in rural markets and those owned by people of color and women, as Congress intended. It didn’t require the collection of demographic information either, which means the agency won’t be able to know whom the loans went to.
Since the Inspector General’s report, the SBA started to do webinars about the program in multiple languages, which some offices in Texas were already doing, according to Abell.
He said they are working with other groups including chambers of commerce to spread the word that there is still funding available, along with other resources small-business owners can apply for, and to encourage them to reach out to their local SBA office for help.
The pandemic is “accentuating the problem of why we should pay more attention to those small businesses from the standpoint of access to capital,” said Al Salgado, executive director of the South-West Texas Border Small Business Development Center. “We need to really take a look at ourselves introspectively and look for those gaps, the cultural gaps, location gaps, high-risk areas.”
Texas is short of its contact tracing workforce goal by more than 1,000 people
As Texas moves forward with a new phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan for reopening businesses, the state has fallen more than 25% short of its goal for a workforce of disease detectives that experts say are crucial for tracking the spread of the new coronavirus.
One of Abbott’s reopening metrics for June 1 called for up to 4,000 Texas contact tracers, who work to identify people with possible exposure to the coronavirus and call them to get tested and self-quarantine.
But Texas officials said Thursday there were roughly 2,900 contact tracers working around the state. Of those, some 1,140 are working for the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,170 are working for local health departments or their nonprofit and university partners, and about 600 are working for a company recently hired by the state.
State officials downplayed the importance of meeting the initial goal despite the public health agency’s statements last month assuring that health departments were in a “phase of hiring that will get us up to 4,000 in the coming weeks.”
The 4,000-person figure was an estimate taken from a national association of public health officials that was determined by the state’s population, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen said.
“Texas has had significantly fewer cases per capita than the national average, and we want to match the number of contact tracers to the actual workload,” Van Deusen said in an email, adding that the state has enough personnel to contact all new cases in its jurisdiction.
But other groups have suggested that Texas needs a far higher number of contact tracers. One model from George Washington University put the number at more than 8,000.
Federal appeals court extends block on voting-by-mail expansion in Texas
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals extended its order Thursday blocking a lower court’s sweeping ruling that would have allowed all Texas voters to qualify to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
With early voting for the primary runoff elections starting later this month — and the Texas Supreme Court also blocking expanded voting by mail in a separate case —Thursday's ruling effectively eliminates the possibility that Texas voters will be able to legally request mail-in ballots solely because they fear a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus will put them at risk if they vote in person.
The issue is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. District Judge Fred Biery issued a preliminary injunction in late May expanding mail-in voting, but the appellate panel almost immediately put it on administrative hold while awaiting legal briefings from both sides. Thursday's ruling keeps Biery's ruling on ice while Texas appeals it.
This keeps in place the state’s existing rules for mail-in ballots: They are available only if voters are 65 or older, cite a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period, or are confined in jail.
The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.” The Texas Supreme Court found last month that lack of immunity alone does not meet the state’s qualifications, but the court reiterated that it is up to voters to assess their own health and determine if they meet the election code's definition of disability.
In issuing his preliminary injunction, Biery cited the irreparable harm voters would face if existing age eligibility rules for voting by mail were in place for elections held while the new coronavirus remains in wide circulation. In his appeal to the 5th Circuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that Biery's injunction threatened "irreparable injury" to the state "by injecting substantial confusion into the Texas voting process mere days before ballots are distributed and weeks before runoff elections."
Siding with Paxton, the 5th Circuit panel in part found that requiring Texas officials to institute voting by mail for all against their will would present “significant, irreparable harm” to the state. The panel pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s standing that lower federal courts should “ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election.”
Early voting for the upcoming primary runoffs begins June 29.
"Federal appeals court extends block on voting-by-mail expansion in Texas" was first published by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
County remains hotspot for virus as state continues to reopen
Walker County remains as one of the most active hotspots for COVID-19 in Texas — ranking third in the state per capita, according to tracking data from the New York Times.
However, local health officials are quick to note that the massive case surve of the past few weeks comes from increased asymptomatic testing within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. As of Thursday, there were 1,610 total cases within TDCJ’s seven local units, 75% of which remain active. An additional 194 residents have tested positive, with 107 of those cases currently active.
The case surge comes with Texas posting the fewest amount COVID-19 hospitalizations it's had in the past six weeks, ranking first in the U.S. for the most recoveries from the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The state has also entered Phase III of its economic reopening.
Under Phase III, which went into effect Wednesday, all businesses will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with limited exceptions.
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Abbott said in a prepared statement.
"As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants,” Abbott added.
Between May 26 and June 2, over 45 percent of new cases came from jails or prisons, meat packing plants and nursing homes.
Within the TDCJ prison system there have been 71,167 offenders and 21,801 employees tested, resulting in a near 7% positive rate. There have been 42 offender deaths connected to COVID-19, with an additional 27 under investigation. There have been an additional seven employee deaths from COVID-19.
"Texans are battling a colossal challenge, but overcoming these challenges is part of who we are,” Abbott said. “I am committed to working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Working together, we will continue to create more jobs and strengthen our economy, and help our businesses recover."
J.C. Penney to close Huntsville location
J.C. Penney announced Thursday the list of the 154 stores it plans to close this summer, with store closing sales kicking off June 12.
It said it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.
Among the Texas closures includes its location within the West Hills Mall in Huntsville. Other Texas closures are at Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas, Crossroads Mall in Greenville, Music City Mall in Lewisville, Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin, Palestine Mall in Palestine and Mirabeau Square in Paris.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JC Penney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores temporarily.
The pandemic has begun to fell some of the weakest companies as retail sales plunge. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were already laden with debt and having trouble connecting with consumers.
Seguin coach tests positive for coronavirus
A Seguin High School coach has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release posted on the school district’s website on Thursday.
The coach, who was not identified, was tested Wednesday after he was not feeling well. The district said the coach is self-quarantining for 14 days.
On Sunday, coaches met with five student-athletes at the school. The news release said physical distancing was practiced. Everyone who has attended this meeting and has been in contact with the coach over the last several days have been notified.
The news comes days before the school was set to allow students back on campus for athletics for the first time since March 16 when the district shut down all campuses because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Seguin was scheduled to begin strength and conditioning camps on Monday, the first day UIL allows it. However, these camps have been pushed back at least two weeks. The district said maintenance staff will “deep clean” offices and meeting areas within and around the athletic department area.
The district has notified the Guadalupe County of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services of the positive test result.
Texas restaurant chain to sell company to pay off debts
A popular Texas cafeteria chain known for its comfort foods announced it plans to sell the company to pay off its millions of dollars in debt.
Luby’s said Wednesday that it will begin the process of selling its business operations and assets, including real estate, to pay off $35 million of debt. The remaining money from the sale will go to stockholders, the Houston Chronicle reported.
“We believe that proceeding with this sale process followed by distributions will maximize value for our stockholders, while also preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the company should a compelling offer that delivers superior value be made,” Luby’s CEO Chris Pappas said in a statement. “This path also provides for the potential to place the restaurant operations with well-capitalized owners moving forward.”
In the meantime, some restaurants will remain open while the Houston-based company seeks a buyer.
The move to sell comes after a special board committee examined how to maximize shareholder value, which also considered selling the company altogether. Luby’s has been struggling to lure customers in recent years.
But the company’s financial decline took an even steeper hit when officials ordered all restaurants to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company used a $10 million coronavirus aid loan from the federal government to continue paying employee during the virus outbreak.
On Wednesday, the company said it took a $3.8 million loss during its second quarter that ended in March. This figure is down from $6.6 million in earnings compared with the same period last year.
Airline stocks soar as American, United add back flights
Airline stocks soared Thursday after American Airlines said it will aggressively add back flights in July — a bet that the slow recovery in air travel will gain speed this summer as states re-open their economies.
United Airlines also announced plans to add back flights, while taking a more cautious approach that includes resuming about 130 nonstop routes in July that were suspended when travel collapsed as the coronavirus spread rapidly.
Both airlines will run much smaller operations than they did last summer, but they could exceed the market's low expectations for business during the crucial peak vacation season.
American said it plans to operate 55% of the U.S. flights that it ran in July 2019, a huge increase over the 20% schedules it ran in April and May. The airline is more guarded about demand for foreign travel. It plans to operate just 20% of the international flights that it ran last July.
American could still cancel many July flights right up until departure time if hoped-for bookings fall through.
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc., which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, rose 41% to close at $16.72. That is the stock's biggest one-day percentage gain since the current company was formed by a 2013 merger with US Airways. The shares are still down 42% so far this year.
Other airline stocks were carried along in American's slipstream, although they rose by smaller percentages.
Chicago-based United's shares closed up 16% before it announced its plans to add back some flights. United will still operate only 30% of its 2019 U.S. schedule in July, but that is up from 13% in June.
Both airlines are adding flights to Florida, mountain states and other vacation destinations, indicating that leisure travelers are returning faster than people flying for business.
Bookings are still down everywhere, but they are down 80% in the Northeast compared with about 40% in states such as Texas and Florida that have reopened more of their economies, said Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice president of network strategy.
“If you're a leisure customer, you know you can go to Florida and the hotels will be open, the restaurants will be open," he said. “You're unclear if that will be the case if you go to California.”
In April, restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus caused air travel to plummet to levels not seen since the 1950s. Some days, fewer than 100,000 people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints. The numbers have grown steadily since then, to roughly 300,000 people a day, but that is still nearly 90% below last year's figures.
The Associated Press, Texas Tribune
