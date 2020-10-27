In response to Helen Herd’s letter to the Editor, I would like to point out that Helen and I are friends. We play a little golf together and agree on many things. We are both proud Republicans. We will both vote for President Trump. I would like to make a few points regarding our differences.
I do believe that our non partisan City Council has been extremely effective and serves as a role model for City Councils in a polarized world. I believe as a Republican, I have the right to have opinions that may not exactly fit the mandated mold of the Kerr County Republican Party and Kerr County Patriots Club. I am tired of needing to be in one camp or the other. We are intelligent beings and have the ability to discuss issues with both sides of the aisle and come to compromise for the good of the city.
This Kerrville City Council election has been promoted by the Barker-Hughes-Garcia group as an election for Republican values… but it is only their idea of Republican values. As a lifelong Republican, I find that offensive, and hope that voters will vote for the qualities of the candidates and their accomplishments instead of being bullied into voting for some organizational candidates who will sow deeper divisiveness and partisanship in our community. I support the incumbent Kerrville City Council as they have committed Republicans and Democrats on the council who are mature enough to see that working together for water security, community safety and financial stability benefits the citizens of Kerrville which is why they were sent there in the first place. Keeping Kerrville moving in the right direction is important to us all, and we need to keep our current City Council in place.
Karen Johnson, Kerrville
