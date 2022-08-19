For the first time in a long time, there are beneficial rainfall opportunities in the forecast almost daily through the middle of next week.
The pattern is becoming more favorable for heavy rainfall in the coming days. That is something I have not mentioned in this weather column for months.
Cutting to the details, Saturday looks mostly dry. Rain chances improve Sunday through the middle of next week.
HOT AND HUMID WEATHER ON SATURDAY
Saturday appears to be dry with regard to rain chances. Stray storms are possible, but rain chances are not high.
High pressure should keep the pattern hot and humid.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. Higher gusts up to 40 mph are possible near any isolated storms that develop.
VERY HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Low clouds increase during the late night hours Saturday night into Sunday.
Lows drop into the lower 70s.
South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
There is a risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday night.
ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY
Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies Sunday. The humidity levels remain high.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday afternoon.
Highs remain in the lower 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph possible.
A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels remain high Sunday night. Low clouds are likely with a few showers and storms possible throughout the night.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 70s.
POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAINFALL MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
I’m mentioning this with caution, but there is a risk for showers and storms on a daily basis Monday through Wednesday. There are reasons to believe that widespread showers and thunderstorms could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in many areas.
There are isolated indications that we could see rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches or more next week.
The rainfall potential exists due to tropical moisture combining with a slow-moving frontal system. It is historically a good setup for widespread rainfall when this type of pattern develops.
The outcome remains to be seen, but the odds are favoring much needed rainfall Monday through Wednesday.
