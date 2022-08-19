7-day rainfall forecast

This map shows how much rainfall could fall during the next seven days 

 WPC

For the first time in a long time, there are beneficial rainfall opportunities in the forecast almost daily through the middle of next week.  

The pattern is becoming more favorable for heavy rainfall in the coming days. That is something I have not mentioned in this weather column for months.

