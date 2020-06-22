Melody Lanice Taylor Chipman
January 1961 - June 2020
Melody Lanice Taylor Chipman went to meet the Lord unexpectedly on June 18, 2020. She was born January 3, 1961 to Marvin and Dora Taylor in Kerrville, TX.
Melody is survived by her son, Kevin Chipman and daughter-in-law, Amanda; grandsons, Riley and Carter Chipman; her honorary granddaughter, Harper Toothman; sisters, Wanda Brothers, Esther Gonzales (husband Pete), June Balagia, Sharon Strand, Nancy Taylor, Ruth Rawlins (husband Steve), and Andrea Taylor; brother, Tollie Taylor (wife Beth); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Chipman; her parents; and her brothers, David and Zachery Taylor.
She was a long time member of Riverside Church of Christ, a 1979 graduate of Tivy High School, and worked over 30 years at Herring Printing.
Memorial services will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Mr. Kevin Kasparek. Burial will be held privately.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.