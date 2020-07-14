Following comments from concerned citizens, county commissioners declined to issue a county-level mandate that would echo or enforce the governor’s recent face mask order.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 2 order requires people in Texas to “wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household,” with some exceptions.
At the request of a citizen, the following item was placed on the commissioners court’s Monday agenda: “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding making masks mandatory in all buildings in Kerr County, as well as outdoor as appropriate, per Governor Abbott’s executive order.”
Hunt resident Rusty Fouse, who requested the agenda item, took to the podium and excoriated commissioners and Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
“The only reason I’m here is because we have a sheriff who won’t do his job,” Fouse said.
Hierholzer has declined to enforce the governor’s order, citing concerns over constitutionality and insufficient personnel, among other issues. However, he wore a mask in the commissioners court meeting and has advocated for people wearing face masks, calling COVID-19 a serious illness.
Fouse then launched into a tirade against commissioners, accusing them of already having made up their minds.
Commissioner Tom Moser pointed out that he changed his mind during the last meeting on the mask issue; he said he’d initially been in favor of face mask requirements before members of the public gave him more information.
Fouse asked commissioners to rebut his previous arguments, made at a prior meeting, in favor of requiring people to wear face masks. Commissioners declined to engage him in debate.
“You got a radio show, talk all day, got nothing to say in court,” Fouse said to Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, who has a morning radio show.
Belew replied he didn’t have any questions for Fouse and pointed out that Fouse asked to give public comment.
“This is not an interrogation,” said County Judge Rob Kelly, who multiple times called for order in the court. “If you want to make a presentation to us, you’re welcome to. If you don’t, we understand.”
Fouse took issue with the idea of giving people the option to not wear a mask if they can socially distance. A provision of the governor’s order exempts people of different households from wearing masks if they can feasibly maintain 6 feet of distance from one another.
“Prime example: if you’re at Walmart, there are two people walking toward you in the middle aisle with no mask on — how are you going to socially distance and put a mask on?” Fouse said. “Can’t be done. You’re not going to do that. So you’re putting my family at risk by not wearing a mask. And that’s OK to do. ... I didn’t know we had so many scientists in Kerr County.”
Fouse accused officials of “not thinking about elderly people” and about “people who have vulnerabilities,” and he accused them of caring more about county employees that other citizens. The public is generally required to wear masks in the courthouse.
In the hallway after his exchange with commissioners, Fouse told The Kerrville Daily Times that he has a daughter with a medical condition that makes her more vulnerable to infection. He said the pandemic has made his family somewhat homebound; they haven’t eaten out in months and they use curbside grocery services he added. Fouse said he works from home for a tech company. He said he called the Ingram police chief and complained about people crowding the Ingram dam. A governor’s proclamation amends order GA-28 to prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people without local government approval.
Fouse said he was insulted, ignored and hung up on.
Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin said a man who refused to identify himself called the department last week to complain about the state of the porta potties and the number of people on the Ingram Dam. The man was told the county had jurisdiction over those matters, Griffin said.
"He got upset and hung up," Griffin said in an email. "By the way, this happened 3 times within 5 minutes; our dispatcher, my Patrol Lieutenant, and I spoke to him consecutively when he called."
Griffin said the man also was told that Abbot's mask order, GA-29, doesn't apply to people swimming.
"We, nor I, hung up on him; that is not how we conduct business here," Griffin said the email. "Honestly, it sounds like he is being melodramatic, silly, with an obvious axe to grind. If he has a complaint he can always file a formal complaint in writing: www.ingrampolice.org – the complaint form is listed under forms on our website."
Fouse was the sole member of the public to speak in favor of a mask order on Monday, although several people submitted pro-mask comments to the court. An article about that prior discussion, as well as a video of the event, can be viewed here.
On Monday, several members of the public spoke out against county involvement in the governor's mask order. One was a business owner who said that he was down to a skeleton crew of eight people between two restaurants and hasn’t been able to hire more people due to lucrative unemployment benefits, despite spending “ample amounts of dollars” advertising his vacancies.
“The government is paying people to stay home and they’re making more than what I can pay them,” said Michael Piper, owner of Hill Country Cafe and Classics Burgers.
Piper added that his employees have respiratory problems and half will be sure to quit if the government enforces the mask order.
“(If) I’m down to a quarter of my staff, I’m out of business,” Piper said.
However, the order exempts “any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering,” among others.
Piper also said there’s insufficient evidence masks are effective, and he expressed skepticism that COVID-19 is a pandemic-level threat.
“I don’t want anybody to die, I have compassion for people,” Piper said. “I love people; that’s why I got into this business. ... I think that we need to take that into consideration that personal responsibility needs to be taken. If you’ve got issues, take care of yourself. I’ve got a business and I’ve got families relying on me to feed their families and pay for their medications for their kids and their problems.”
County commissioners Tom Moser, Jonathan Letz and Don Harris spoke out against forcing people to wear face masks.
“Science is not clear on how effective they (masks) are, enforcing is not clear, how it could be done, and there’s evidence from other counties that have mandated masks for a number of months, numbers of weeks, and the caseload keeps going up significantly, three- to five hundred percent,” Moser said.
Harris said the governor’s order was sufficient and the county shouldn’t “be any more restrictive.”
(1) comment
Our politicians at work.... they sound like a bunch of children. What part of PANDEMIC do you not understand?
The effectiveness of wearing a mask is tantamount to this discussion. Every person emits droplets of spit when they cough, sneeze, laugh or just talk. When a person wears a mask they are not protecting themselves but are protecting other people from these droplets. I won't be spitting on you.... because I wear a mask. Have the common decency to wear a mask and not spit on me and everyone else around you.
The Corona Virus is transmitted through the droplets. How can people be responsible and take care of themselves, their families and friends if this is an example of how our politicians protect us. Their ignorance is unconscionable.
