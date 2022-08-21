A man under investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in Wisconsin was found in Ingram, and his brother is being sought by police in the local area, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
Over the past 72 hours, sheriff's investigators learned two suspects wanted in the killing of 34-year-old Randall Denny may have been hiding in Ingram. Denny was found dead of a gunshot wound on April 30 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to a June 27 news report. As of that report, a Green Bay man, Jacob Ventura, was in custody on homicide and weapons charges. Two other Green Bay men also faced the same charges but were at large: brothers Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu.
"A witness stated the Cantus and Ventura fought with Denny prior to the shooting," reads the June 27 report from www.wbay.com. "The witness stated Gustavo Cantu shot Denny. The witness stated the Cantus have ties to a drug cartel."
On Saturday, personnel from KCSO's Special Operations Division, Special Response Team (SRT) and Patrol Division, supported by the Kerrville Police Department Patrol Division and Special Operations Unit (SOU), served a felony warrant at a home in the 100 block of Candlelite Drive in Ingram. The SOU and SRT are tactical units that were "deployed for the protection of all present at the scene," according to the KCSO press release. The tactical teams made entry into the home, but Alejandro Cantu, 31, was not found.
At another, unspecified location, KCSO Special Operations Division officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and arrested the occupants: Gustavo Cantu, 39, and Naomi Rose Cadotte, 33, both of Wisconsin, according to the press release. Gustavo Cantu also had warrants on charges of THC possession and bail jumping. Cadotte had a warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court, and she was accused by local peace officers of possessing less than 1 gram of a penalty-group 1 drug. Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues, according to the release.
Alejandro Cantu was wanted as of early Sunday morning. He is described as being Native American, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has ‘Cantu’ tattooed on his left forearm and has other tattoos.
Those with information about his whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 830-896-1216, or call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS.
“We are pleased to have Gustavo Cantu in custody and he will be facing the justice system for his alleged crimes in Wisconsin," said Sheriff Larry Leitha in the release. "Our Special Response Team and entire Special Operations Division did a great job protecting the public. These suspects have evaded law enforcement nationwide for almost four months, and our investigators and teams have hopefully brought this string of criminal activity to an end. We appreciate the cooperation of the KPD and the entire team that continues to work this case.”
In addition to thanking the KPD Patrol Division and SOU, KCSO's press release thanked the Texas Rangers, and 198th and 216th District Courts for their assistance in this operation.
