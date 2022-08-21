WANTED-AlejandroCantu.jpg

Alejandro Cantu

A man under investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in Wisconsin was found in Ingram, and his brother is being sought by police in the local area, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. 

Over the past 72 hours, sheriff's investigators learned two suspects wanted in the killing of 34-year-old Randall Denny may have been hiding in Ingram. Denny was found dead of a gunshot wound on April 30 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to a June 27 news report. As of that report, a Green Bay man, Jacob Ventura, was in custody on homicide and weapons charges. Two other Green Bay men also faced the same charges but were at large: brothers Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu.

