FILE - In this March 14, 2020, file photo, people applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working in COVID-19 outbreak in Rivas Vaciamadrid. At a time of unfathomable isolation, people in many European cities hit hard by the new coronavirus are taking at least a minute to come together in gratitude as they stand at open windows or on balconies singing, cheering and applauding. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)