The risk for severe weather is increasing across the Hill Country Monday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and Monday night.
Storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, hail and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph.
The risk for severe weather is highest Monday evening with storms potentially moving across the area from the west.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out mainly west of Kerrville.
Locally heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding across the region tonight and Tuesday.
The risk for heavy rainfall continue through the remainder of the week with several impulses tracking across Texas in the coming days.
Remain weather alert across the region.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been posted for the Hill Country including Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
The Watch goes into effect at 7 p.m. Monday and continues through Thursday afternoon.
