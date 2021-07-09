Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the remainder of the day on Friday.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with high temperatures in the upper 70's to lower 80's.
Brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible near any showers and thunderstorms that develop.
Due to tropical nature of the airmass, it is possible that localized flooding may occur in the heavier showers that develop.
The low pressure system responsible for rainfall over the past week will likely move into Northern Mexico and allow the area to dry out a bit this weekend.
Highs in the 80's are expected Saturday with a few showers and storms possible during the day.
Isolated storms are possible Sunday with highs closer to average in the upper 80's to lower 90's.
Lows at night should hold in the lower 70's through the weekend.
